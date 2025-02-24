Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s current price.

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

GH traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $43.00. 431,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,660. This trade represents a 46.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,768 shares of company stock worth $98,798. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after purchasing an additional 350,606 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Guardant Health by 188.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,127,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,325,000 after buying an additional 6,618,785 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,419,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,118,000 after buying an additional 419,006 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

