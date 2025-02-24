Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRKR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bruker stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,865. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Bruker by 446.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 602,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

