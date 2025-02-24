RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.90 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

