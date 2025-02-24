WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

