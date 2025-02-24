NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 115,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,734,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

