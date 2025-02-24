WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $236.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

