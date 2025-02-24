WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 2,896 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,439,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,639,000 after purchasing an additional 369,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MBB opened at $92.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

