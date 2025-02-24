T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.27 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.15%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

