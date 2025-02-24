Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,058,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.