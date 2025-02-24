Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $908,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

COST stock opened at $1,035.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $975.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $932.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $459.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.