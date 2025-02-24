Hi Line Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

