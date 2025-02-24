Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.16. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

