Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – February 23rd

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,975,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. NetApp has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT traded down $14.27 on Friday, hitting $170.61. 743,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

NYSE TUYA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,615,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,225. Tuya has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

