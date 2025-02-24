Cape ANN Savings Bank Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $304.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.12 and its 200 day moving average is $325.59. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.85.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

