Callan Capital LLC Buys 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.59 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.07 and a 200-day moving average of $369.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

