Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after purchasing an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after purchasing an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

NOW opened at $937.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a PE ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,054.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $979.81.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $13,358,909. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.