Quartz Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quartz Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $176.09 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

