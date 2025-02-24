iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

