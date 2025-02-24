Rothschild Investment LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.59 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

