Quartz Partners LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Quartz Partners LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $109,396,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,314,000 after buying an additional 1,848,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,635 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,335,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $51.47 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

