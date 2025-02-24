Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NU. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. NU has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Analysts forecast that NU will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NU by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NU by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in NU by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

