Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,577.05. The trade was a 230.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.70 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $760.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

