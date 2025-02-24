Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $197.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

