Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.05 and a 1 year high of $176.83.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.