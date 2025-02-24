Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.05 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

