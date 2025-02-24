Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 838.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

