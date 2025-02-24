MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 4,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,839,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $117.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.