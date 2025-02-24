Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 166,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $232,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.