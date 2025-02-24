MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 305 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $232.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

