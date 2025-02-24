Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $154.39 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

