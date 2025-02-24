World Equity Group Inc. Has $585,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $434.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.41 and a 200-day moving average of $428.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

