MONECO Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 671.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

SCHG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.