Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys Shares of 12,746 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cencora by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cencora by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after buying an additional 189,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Cencora by 21.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $241.47 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.