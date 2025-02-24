Quartz Partners LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quartz Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quartz Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

