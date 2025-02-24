Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DIS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.62 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

