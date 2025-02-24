Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $2,303,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $261.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average of $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a market cap of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

