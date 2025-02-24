RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.54 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $591.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $565.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

