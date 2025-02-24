Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 69 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $366.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.06 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

