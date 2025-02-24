Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,014,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.11.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $247.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.78. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

