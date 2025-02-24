T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.0 %

TROW stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.15%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

