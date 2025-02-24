Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,700 shares of company stock worth $62,083,088. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $85.23 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

