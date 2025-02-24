Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 2,175 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.4% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.98 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

