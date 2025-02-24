Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 79,736 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 79,736 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $67,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

