Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.