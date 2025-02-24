Skylands Capital LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 46,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.