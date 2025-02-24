Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $163,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

