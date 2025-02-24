Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

