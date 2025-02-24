Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,257 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

