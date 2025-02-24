Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

