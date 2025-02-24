Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 3,112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOT opened at $261.91 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.12.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
