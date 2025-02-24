Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.2 %

MO stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.